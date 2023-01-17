Skip to main content
No. 1 Houston 80, Tulane 60

Roberts 6-9 3-4 15, J.Walker 3-8 0-0 6, Mark 5-11 0-0 12, Sasser 8-13 0-0 23, Shead 6-10 0-1 14, Sharp 1-2 3-3 6, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 2-2 0-1 4, Arceneaux 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 6-9 80.

TULANE (12-6)

Cross 6-11 0-0 12, Holloway 1-2 1-2 3, Cook 6-19 1-1 15, Forbes 6-16 7-8 23, James 2-5 1-1 5, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-12 60.

Halftime_Houston 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Houston 12-24 (Sasser 7-12, Shead 2-3, Mark 2-4, Sharp 1-2, J.Walker 0-3), Tulane 6-26 (Forbes 4-11, Cook 2-8, Coleman 0-1, Holloway 0-1, Cross 0-2, James 0-3). Rebounds_Houston 34 (J.Walker 9), Tulane 24 (James 9). Assists_Houston 20 (Shead 7), Tulane 10 (Cross 3). Total Fouls_Houston 12, Tulane 12. A_3,621 (4,100).

