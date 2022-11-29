No. 1 Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52

Bankston 6-10 2-3 14, Tate 2-8 0-0 4, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Bryant 1-8 5-6 7, Ings 2-7 1-1 5, C.Brown 4-9 2-2 11, Doumbia 2-5 0-0 4, Beale 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 1-1 3, Bottoms 0-0 0-0 0, G.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 11-13 52.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute