Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president

NEW YORK (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected.
The Los Angeles Sparks star has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning re-election in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases with the average salary reaching $130,000 and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave. The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.