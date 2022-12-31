Niagara 67, Mount St. Mary's 55

Barton 2-5 2-2 6, Jefferson 2-6 1-2 5, Tinsley 3-7 2-2 8, Benjamin 4-9 3-3 11, Leffew 7-14 2-2 19, Lipscomb 1-1 0-0 3, Gibson 0-1 1-2 1, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0, Cordilia 1-2 0-0 2, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 11-13 55.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies