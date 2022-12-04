Niagara 64, Quinnipiac 60

Gray 5-14 0-1 14, Iorio 2-4 3-3 7, Erving 2-6 2-2 8, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Thomasson 8-18 4-4 24, Mitchell 0-2 1-4 1, Bayless 2-4 0-0 4, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 10-14 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute