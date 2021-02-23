Oklahoma vaccinations getting back on track after storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma hopes to be back on schedule for coronavirus vaccinations by next week following a powerful storm that forced clinics to postpone inoculations and delayed shipments of the medicine, the state's deputy health commissioner said Tuesday.
“The week of bad weather kind of threw us off ... and we've had to reschedule quite a few of those appointments” last week, Keith Reed said. “I would like to be at a steady state where we're at least burning through the vaccine that comes into the state within seven days.”