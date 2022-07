New York Red Bulls (9-5-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +149, FC Cincinnati +166, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0, the New York Red Bulls play Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 6-5-4 against conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the league with 29 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with eight.

The Red Bulls are 7-3-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Red Bulls lead the Eastern Conference with 111 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has eight goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored eight goals with two assists for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Junior Moreno (injured).

Red Bulls: Lucas Monzon (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Tom Edwards (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.