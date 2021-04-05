New York Islanders Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 New York Islanders POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 13 Mathew Barzal 38 13 21 34 17 36 1 0 1 98 .133 F 7 Jordan Eberle 38 13 12 25 11 10 1 0 2 92 .141 D 2 Nick Leddy 38 1 24 25 2 6 1 0 0 49 .020 F 12 Josh Bailey 38 6 17 23 9 2 0 0 1 64 .094 F 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 37 11 12 23 8 8 4 2 3 60 .183 F 29 Brock Nelson 38 13 9 22 -3 8 6 0 1 82 .159 F 27 Anders Lee 27 12 7 19 11 12 3 0 3 80 .150 F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 31 9 7 16 4 17 2 0 1 64 .141 F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 29 8 6 14 9 6 1 0 4 63 .127 F 53 Casey Cizikas 38 7 7 14 2 21 0 0 3 47 .149 D 8 Noah Dobson 30 3 9 12 7 4 0 0 0 44 .068 D 24 Scott Mayfield 38 2 10 12 3 30 0 0 0 55 .036 D 6 Ryan Pulock 38 0 12 12 11 4 0 0 0 81 .000 F 17 Matt Martin 38 6 5 11 3 23 1 0 0 50 .120 D 3 Adam Pelech 38 2 8 10 11 18 0 0 0 58 .034 F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 36 3 6 9 -4 8 0 0 1 37 .081 F 28 Michael Dal Colle 20 1 3 4 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100 F 47 Leo Komarov 21 0 4 4 7 7 0 0 0 18 .000 F 20 Kieffer Bellows 13 3 0 3 0 4 0 0 1 18 .167 D 4 Andy Greene 38 0 3 3 10 6 0 0 0 28 .000 D 25 Sebastian Aho 3 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 D 34 Thomas Hickey 5 0 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 11 Austin Czarnik 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 32 Ross Johnston 9 0 0 0 -3 35 0 0 0 4 .000 F 41 Dmytro Timashov 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 38 114 186 300 119 279 20 2 21 1111 .103 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 89 161 250 -121 270 19 0 13 1041 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Semyon Varlamov 26 1540 2.26 15 7 3 3 58 714 0.919 0 1 2 30 Ilya Sorokin 13 760 2.21 9 3 1 2 28 324 0.914 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 38 2316 2.26 24 10 4 5 86 1038 .915 114 186 279 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2316 2.95 14 19 5 2 112 1109 .897 89 161 270 More for youSports'Unfinished business': UConn's Evina Westbrook will...By Dan BrechlinSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as...By Paul Doyle