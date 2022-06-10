New York 97, Indiana 83

Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 12-16 0-0 25, Dolson 3-6 2-2 9, Dangerfield 3-8 0-0 7, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 13, Cubaj 1-1 0-0 2, Onyenwere 2-3 0-0 5, Xu 6-8 2-2 16, Johannes 4-7 0-0 11, Whitcomb 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 38-65 8-8 97.
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
Recommended