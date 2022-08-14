New York 87, Atlanta 83

Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended