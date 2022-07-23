New York 83, Chicago 80

Copper 4-13 9-11 17, Meesseman 3-8 2-2 8, Parker 7-14 6-8 21, Allemand 2-7 0-0 4, Quigley 1-10 0-0 2, Stevens 4-8 2-2 10, Yueru 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 5-12 4-6 16. Totals 27-73 23-29 80.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended