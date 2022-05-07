New York 81, Connecticut 79

A.Thomas 10-16 5-9 25, J.Jones 6-17 1-1 15, B.Jones 4-9 3-4 11, Carrington 2-8 5-6 10, J.Thomas 3-7 6-7 13, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Clouden 0-2 0-0 0, Hiedeman 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 27-64 21-28 79.
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
- Demark’s gold leads Darien girls track to Class L runner-up...
Recommended