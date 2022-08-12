New York 80, Atlanta 70

Laney 5-10 5-5 17, N.Howard 6-12 2-3 14, Dolson 2-7 0-0 4, Dangerfield 7-12 3-5 18, Ionescu 6-11 2-2 15, Onyenwere 1-1 1-1 3, Xu 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 3-5 1-2 7, Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 14-18 80.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended