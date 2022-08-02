New York 104, Los Angeles 73

N.Ogwumike 5-14 4-4 15, Samuelson 3-10 0-1 6, C.Ogwumike 2-2 0-0 4, Canada 2-5 2-2 7, Sykes 9-17 1-2 19, Nelson-Ododa 6-7 0-1 12, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 2-2 6, Carter 2-9 0-0 4, Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 9-12 73.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended