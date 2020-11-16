New Orleans 27, San Francisco 13

San Francisco 7 3 0 3 — 13 New Orleans 0 17 0 10 — 27

First Quarter

SF_Aiyuk 4 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 7:43. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:17. Key Plays: Mullens 12 pass to Aiyuk; McKinnon 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Mullens 5 pass to James on 3rd-and-4; Mullens 4 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-2; Mullens 14 pass to Aiyuk. San Francisco 7, New Orleans 0.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 32, 14:56. Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: Mullens 14 pass to James; Juszczyk 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Mullens 22 pass to Dwelley. San Francisco 10, New Orleans 0.

NO_FG Lutz 49, 13:48. Drive: 4 plays, -6 yards, 1:08. Key Play: D.Harris kick return to San Francisco 25. San Francisco 10, New Orleans 3.

NO_Kamara 2 run (Lutz kick), 6:48. Drive: 4 plays, 21 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Street 10-yard roughing the passer penalty. San Francisco 10, New Orleans 10.

NO_Kamara 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:15. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 00:35. Key Plays: Brees 34 pass to Kamara; Brees 5 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-3. New Orleans 17, San Francisco 10.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 23, 12:15. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 6:06. Key Plays: Winston 19 pass to Kamara; Winston 12 pass to Thomas; Winston 15 pass to Kamara; Winston 3 pass to D.Harris on 3rd-and-15. New Orleans 20, San Francisco 10.

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:29. Drive: 3 plays, 22 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Murray 18 run. New Orleans 27, San Francisco 10.

SF_FG Gould 40, 5:54. Drive: 6 plays, 53 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Mullens 27 pass to Walter; J.Jenkins 19-yard defensive pass interference penalty. New Orleans 27, San Francisco 13.

A_5,979.

SF NO FIRST DOWNS 21 17 Rushing 3 7 Passing 14 8 Penalty 4 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 2-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 281 237 Total Plays 66 56 Avg Gain 4.3 4.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 49 114 Rushes 25 30 Avg per rush 2.0 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 232 123 Sacked-Yds lost 2-15 3-16 Gross-Yds passing 247 139 Completed-Att. 24-39 14-23 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.7 4.7 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-1 6-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.8 5-41.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 14 129 Punt Returns 2-0 2--2 Kickoff Returns 1-14 3-122 Interceptions 0-0 2-9 PENALTIES-Yds 6-51 5-61 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 5-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:54 27:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McKinnon 18-33, Hasty 3-13, Juszczyk 1-5, Mullens 1-3, Walter 1-3, Aiyuk 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Murray 9-57, T.Hill 8-45, Kamara 8-15, Brees 1-(minus 1), Winston 4-(minus 2).

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 24-38-2-247, Beathard 0-1-0-0. New Orleans, Brees 8-13-0-76, Winston 6-10-0-63.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 7-75, Reed 5-62, Bourne 4-26, James 3-26, Hasty 2-(minus 4), Walter 1-27, Dwelley 1-22, McKinnon 1-13. New Orleans, Kamara 7-83, Harris 4-24, Thomas 2-27, Sanders 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, James 1-0, Webster 1-0. New Orleans, Harris 2-(minus 2).

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McKinnon 1-14. New Orleans, Harris 3-122.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 7-4-0, Moore 4-2-0, J.Taylor 4-0-0, Hyder 2-3-1, Ward 2-2-0, Armstead 2-1-0, Jordan 2-1-0, Willis 1-3-.5, Kinlaw 1-2-1.5, Verrett 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-0, Moseley 1-0-0, Warner 0-5-0, Street 0-1-0. New Orleans, Davis 8-4-1, Gardner-Johnson 6-2-1, M.Williams 4-5-0, Lattimore 4-1-0, Onyemata 4-0-0, M.Jenkins 3-2-0, Davenport 3-0-0, Alexander 2-2-0, J.Jenkins 2-1-0, Tuttle 2-0-0, Jordan 1-2-0, Brown 1-1-0, P.Williams 1-1-0, Swearinger 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. New Orleans, M.Jenkins 1-9, Robinson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Roy Ellison, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.