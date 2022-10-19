Skip to main content
Sports

New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108

Ingram 10-17 6-9 28, Williamson 11-22 3-4 25, Valanciunas 6-13 2-2 15, Jones 2-7 1-1 6, McCollum 7-16 4-5 21, Marshall 2-4 0-0 4, Murphy III 5-7 2-3 16, Nance Jr. 4-6 0-1 8, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-102 18-25 130.

BROOKLYN (108)

Durant 11-21 8-9 32, O'Neale 4-7 0-0 10, Claxton 6-7 1-2 13, Irving 6-19 3-3 15, Simmons 2-3 0-2 4, Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-1 0-0 3, Watanabe 0-1 0-2 0, Sharpe 1-8 2-2 4, Mills 5-10 2-2 16, Sumner 2-5 2-2 6, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-89 18-24 108.

New Orleans 32 26 40 32 130
Brooklyn 14 36 28 30 108
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-26 (Murphy III 4-6, McCollum 3-9, Ingram 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Alvarado 1-2, Jones 1-3, Graham 0-1), Brooklyn 10-33 (Mills 4-9, O'Neale 2-3, Durant 2-6, Morris 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Sharpe 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Sumner 0-3, Irving 0-6). Fouled Out_New Orleans None, Brooklyn 1 (Simmons). Rebounds_New Orleans 61 (Valanciunas 13), Brooklyn 39 (Claxton 10). Assists_New Orleans 31 (McCollum 6), Brooklyn 22 (Irving, Simmons 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Brooklyn 25. A_18,003 (17,732)

