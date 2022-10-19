New Orleans 130, Brooklyn 108

Ingram 10-17 6-9 28, Williamson 11-22 3-4 25, Valanciunas 6-13 2-2 15, Jones 2-7 1-1 6, McCollum 7-16 4-5 21, Marshall 2-4 0-0 4, Murphy III 5-7 2-3 16, Nance Jr. 4-6 0-1 8, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 7, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 50-102 18-25 130.
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers