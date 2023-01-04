New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Gordon 5-12 1-1 13, Smith Jr. 3-10 6-8 14, Sengun 5-11 3-3 13, Green 5-15 4-4 16, Porter Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Eason 2-5 0-2 4, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 7-7 0-3 16, Fernando 1-2 2-3 4, Marjanovic 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 18-27 108.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies