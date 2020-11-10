New Mexico college athletes issue plea to practice, play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Athletes from five New Mexico universities are asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for more flexibility that would let them to do what most colleges in other states are being allowed to do — hold full practices and play games.

A coalition of student athletes from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Eastern New Mexico University, New Mexico Highlands and Western New Mexico University issued their formal plea to the Democratic governor in a letter sent Monday, as the state marked another daily high for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The letter states that positivity rates in the community are not indicative of the caseloads being reported among student athletes. The athletes said that shows they’ve been adhering to safe protocols and should be allowed to practice and compete.

The state only allows college sports teams to hold practice, compete or travel if the universities are in counties with a 14-day average daily case count of less than eight per 100,000 and a test positivity rate under 5%. None meets the requirements.

Lujan Grisham is expected this week to impose tougher public health mandates as health officials have been reporting higher positivity rates and seven-day averages for the COVID-19 case count.