New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77

Beck 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 7-7 1-6 15, Gordon 6-13 0-0 16, Pinson 8-10 3-3 25, Washington 4-10 2-3 11, Muhammad 7-12 0-1 14, Roy 1-4 0-0 3, Avery 2-4 0-0 4, Feit 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 6-13 90.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute