New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65

Allick 4-7 2-2 10, Udeze 5-8 3-3 13, House 5-11 4-4 17, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mashburn 5-14 1-1 12, Dent 5-8 2-4 13, Jenkins 1-1 2-2 4, Forsling 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-16 69.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute