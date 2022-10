HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer accounted for both of the game's touchdowns, the New Hampshire defense pitched a shutout and the Wildcats won the Granite Bowl, defeating Dartmouth 14-0 on Saturday.

Brosmer hit Brian Espanet with a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and ran 8 yards for a score with 29 seconds left in the first half. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards.