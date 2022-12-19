New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Gates 5-13 0-0 10, Kenney 3-8 0-0 6, Batchelder 2-7 2-2 7, Dorsey 5-8 0-0 13, Montgomery 2-5 0-2 5, Octave 6-12 4-6 19, Tse 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 6-10 60.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies