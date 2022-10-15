New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

UNH_Espanet 2 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 13:05

Second Quarter

UNH_Brosmer 8 run (Mazzie kick), 00:29

UNH DART First downs 23 11 Rushes-yards 43-146 20-58 Passing 217 140 Comp-Att-Int 20-29-1 14-27-1 Return Yards 62 33 Punts-Avg. 4-36.0 6-43.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1 Penalty-Yards 3-20 7-60 Time of Possession 38:58 21:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Hampshire, Is. Seide 26-127, He. Maurisseau 3-18, Ca. Burke 1-5, Do. Cavanagh 1-2, Br. Madigan 1-2, Ma. Brosmer 8-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 2), Jo. Corcoran 1-(minus 5). Dartmouth, No. Roper 5-35, Q. Jones 5-32, Ni. Howard 6-9, DJ. Crowther 1-1, Dy. Cadwallader 3-(minus 19).

PASSING_New Hampshire, Ma. Brosmer 20-29-1-217. Dartmouth, Dy. Cadwallader 8-20-1-86, Ni. Howard 6-7-0-54.

RECEIVING_New Hampshire, Jo. Corcoran 6-89, He. Maurisseau 3-60, Is. Seide 2-22, Ky. Lepkowski 1-12, Br. Espanet 2-8, Ca. Burke 2-6, Bu. Griffin 1-6, Ch. Briscoe III 1-5, DJ. Linkins 1-5, Ad. Deese 1-4. Dartmouth, Pa. Scott 2-43, Ja. Cooney 2-28, No. Roper 2-28, Q. Jones 2-16, Jo. Barrett 3-8, Ja. Henry 1-8, Ja. Sutherland 1-5, Te. Moimoi 1-4.