NE_FG Folk 49, 13:30. Drive: 6 plays, 42 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 24 pass to J.Smith; Stevenson 11 run. New England 3, Indianapolis 0.

NE_FG Folk 43, 8:50. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Stevenson 16 run. New England 6, Indianapolis 0.

NE_Stevenson 3 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 6:12. Drive: 2 plays, 2 yards, 00:46. New England 13, Indianapolis 0.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 40, 8:00. Drive: 8 plays, 18 yards, 4:40. New England 13, Indianapolis 3.

NE_FG Folk 43, 4:17. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: Strong kick return to New England 33; Mac.Jones 17 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-2. New England 16, Indianapolis 3.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 10:10. Drive: 10 plays, 35 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 30 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-9; Mac.Jones 5 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-3. New England 19, Indianapolis 3.

NE_Jo.Jones 16 interception return (Folk kick), 3:59. New England 26, Indianapolis 3.

___

Ind NE FIRST DOWNS 8 11 Rushing 4 5 Passing 3 6 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 0-14 6-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 121 203 Total Plays 60 61 Avg Gain 2.0 3.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 78 70 Rushes 22 28 Avg per rush 3.545 2.5 NET YARDS PASSING 43 133 Sacked-Yds lost 9-60 3-14 Gross-Yds passing 103 147 Completed-Att. 15-29 20-30 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 1.132 4.03 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 2-1-1 7-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 9-38.667 7-38.714 Punts blocked 1 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 76 82 Punt Returns 4-30 3-34 Kickoff Returns 2-46 1-32 Interceptions 0-0 1-16 PENALTIES-Yds 2-15 4-35 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:41 31:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 5-39, Jackson 11-23, Wilkins 3-13, Lindsay 1-2, Campbell 1-1, Granson 1-0. New England, Stevenson 15-60, Taylor 10-9, Meyers 1-2, Bourne 1-1, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 15-29-1-103. New England, Mac.Jones 20-30-0-147.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Wilkins 4-15, Pittman 3-22, Campbell 2-15, Alie-Cox 2-13, Jackson 2-13, Pierce 1-23, Woods 1-2. New England, Meyers 5-42, Henry 4-50, Smith 3-21, Bourne 3-11, Stevenson 3-10, Taylor 1-8, Thornton 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Coutee 4-30. New England, Mar.Jones 3-34.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-46. New England, Strong 1-32.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Paye 7-1-1, Buckner 5-2-1.5, Franklin 5-0-0, Leonard 4-2-0, McLeod 4-1-0, Stewart 4-1-0, Okereke 4-0-0, Thomas 4-0-0, Gilmore 3-1-0, Blackmon 2-1-1, Moore 2-1-0, Facyson 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Ngakoue 0-1-.5. New England, Bentley 5-3-1, Uche 5-1-3, Judon 4-2-3, Tavai 4-1-.5, Phillips 3-3-0, Peppers 3-2-0, Bryant 3-1-0, McCourty 3-1-0, Guy 2-2-0, Wise 1-2-.5, McMillan 1-1-1, Dugger 1-1-0, Godchaux 1-1-0, Ja.Jones 1-0-0, Jo.Jones 1-0-0, Mills 1-0-0, Jennings 0-1-0, Mar.Jones 0-1-0, Wilson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. New England, Jo.Jones 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 39.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.