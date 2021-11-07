Car_FG Gonzalez 39, 12:07. Drive: 7 plays, 12 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: McCaffrey 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Darnold 2 pass to R.Anderson on 3rd-and-12. Carolina 3, New England 0.

NE_Harris 3 run (Folk kick), 8:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 25; M.Jones 41 pass to Stevenson; Stevenson 13 run on 3rd-and-2. New England 7, Carolina 3.

Car_FG Gonzalez 49, 4:28. Drive: 6 plays, 3 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Gilmore 13 interception return to New England 33; McCaffrey 10 run. New England 7, Carolina 6.

NE_Henry 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), :24. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: M.Jones 28 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-5; Bolden 11 run on 3rd-and-2; Bolden 12 run. New England 14, Carolina 6.

Third Quarter

NE_J.Jackson 88 interception return (Folk kick), 6:55. New England 21, Carolina 6.

NE_FG Folk 37, 2:20. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Collins 1 interception return to Carolina 43. New England 24, Carolina 6.

NE Car FIRST DOWNS 17 13 Rushing 10 5 Passing 5 8 Penalty 2 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-14 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 275 240 Total Plays 59 57 Avg Gain 4.7 4.2 NET YARDS RUSHING 153 78 Rushes 39 23 Avg per rush 3.923 3.391 NET YARDS PASSING 122 162 Sacked-Yds lost 2-17 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 139 172 Completed-Att. 12-18 16-33 Had Intercepted 1 3 Yards-Pass Play 6.1 4.765 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-3 3-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 3-50.667 4-51.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 161 60 Punt Returns 3-42 1-4 Kickoff Returns 1-30 2-43 Interceptions 3-89 1-13 PENALTIES-Yds 6-35 10-83 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:29 27:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 10-62, Bolden 8-56, Harris 15-30, Smith 1-4, M.Jones 2-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-52, Moore 2-14, Darnold 3-9, Hubbard 3-3, Abdullah 1-0.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 12-18-1-139. Carolina, Darnold 16-33-3-172.

RECEIVING_New England, Bourne 3-34, Stevenson 2-44, Bolden 2-27, Henry 2-19, Meyers 1-8, Smith 1-4, Harris 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 4-54, Abdullah 4-30, Moore 3-32, Hubbard 1-33, Thomas 1-9, Snead 1-6, Tremble 1-6, Anderson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 2-35, Meyers 1-7. Carolina, Erickson 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-30. Carolina, Abdullah 2-43.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Phillips 3-3-0, Bryant 3-2-0, Godchaux 3-2-0, Judon 3-1-1, Guy 3-1-0, Williams 3-0-0, Bentley 2-2-0, Dugger 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Van Noy 2-0-0, Wise 1-2-0, Collins 1-1-0, Hightower 1-1-0, J.Jackson 1-1-0, Mills 1-1-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, M.Jones 1-0-0, Wynn 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0, Tavai 0-1-0. Carolina, S.Thompson 6-4-0, Chinn 5-6-0, Burns 4-1-1, Chandler 3-1-0, Carter 2-4-0, Reddick 2-1-1, Hartsfield 2-1-0, Melvin 2-1-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 2-0-0, Der.Brown 1-2-0, Jackson 1-2-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Bouye 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Johnston 0-1-0, Roy 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, J.Jackson 2-88, Collins 1-1. Carolina, Gilmore 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 54.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.