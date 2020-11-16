New England 23, Baltimore 17

Baltimore 0 10 7 0 — 17 New England 0 13 10 0 — 23

Second Quarter

Bal_Snead 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:54. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 8:04. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 13 pass to M.Andrews; L.Jackson 21 pass to Snead; L.Jackson 19 pass to Duvernay; Edwards 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Baltimore 7, New England 0.

NE_Burkhead 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:46. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Newton 19 pass to Meyers; Burkhead 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Newton 20 pass to Izzo. Baltimore 7, New England 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 24, 5:32. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: L.Jackson 1 run on 3rd-and-1; L.Jackson 11 pass to M.Andrews; L.Jackson 31 pass to Edwards. Baltimore 10, New England 7.

NE_Burkhead 24 pass from Meyers (kick failed), 1:02. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: Newton 4 pass to White on 3rd-and-2; Harris 12 run; Newton 4 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-4; Harris 13 run. New England 13, Baltimore 10.

Third Quarter

NE_Newton 4 run (Folk kick), 13:17. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:43. Key Plays: Harris 16 run; Harris 25 run; Newton 26 pass to Meyers. New England 20, Baltimore 10.

NE_FG Folk 20, 6:24. Drive: 7 plays, 35 yards, 3:16. Key Play: Harris 12 run. New England 23, Baltimore 10.

Bal_Snead 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :08. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:16. Key Plays: L.Jackson 14 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 8 pass to M.Andrews on 3rd-and-9; Edwards 11 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 8 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 23, Baltimore 17.

A_0.

Bal NE FIRST DOWNS 19 25 Rushing 7 11 Passing 11 10 Penalty 1 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 357 308 Total Plays 64 58 Avg Gain 5.6 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 115 173 Rushes 28 39 Avg per rush 4.1 4.4 NET YARDS PASSING 242 135 Sacked-Yds lost 2-7 1-7 Gross-Yds passing 249 142 Completed-Att. 24-34 14-18 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.7 7.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 5-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-50.3 4-43.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 24 0 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-24 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-64 3-18 FUMBLES-Lost 3-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:34 27:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-55, Edwards 7-42, Dobbins 5-13, Ingram 5-5. New England, Harris 22-121, Burkhead 6-31, Newton 11-21.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-34-1-249. New England, Newton 13-17-0-118, Meyers 1-1-0-24.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 7-61, Snead 5-64, Duvernay 3-45, Ingram 2-24, M.Brown 2-14, Edwards 1-31, Boyle 1-4, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-2, Dobbins 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-59, Burkhead 4-35, Johnson 2-20, White 2-8, Izzo 1-20.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, None. New England, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 1-24. New England, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Queen 5-4-0, Humphrey 5-0-0, Clark 4-3-0, Elliott 4-2-0, Wolfe 3-4-0, Judon 3-1-1, McPhee 3-0-0, Peters 3-0-0, Ellis 2-2-0, Board 2-1-0, Madubuike 2-1-0, Ngakoue 2-0-0, Ferguson 1-2-0, T.Williams 1-1-0, Harrison 0-2-0, Washington 0-1-0. New England, Hall 8-2-0, Dugger 7-5-0, Winovich 6-1-0, J.McCourty 4-0-0, Simon 3-2-1, Phillips 3-2-0, Jones 3-1-0, D.McCourty 2-2-0, Butler 2-1-0, Guy 2-1-0, Ca.Davis 2-0-0, Cowart 1-1-0, Uche 1-0-1, Bryant 1-0-0, Jennings 1-0-0, Wise 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. New England, Jackson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Ramon George, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Brian Matoren.