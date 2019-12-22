Nets overcome Trae Young's 47 points, beat Hawks 122-112

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a 47-point performance by Trae Young and beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Saturday night.

Garrett Temple added 25 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Alex Len had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which lost its seventh straight game.

With Atlanta trailing 113-110, Kevin Huerter lost the ball and Joe Harris drove for a layup and converted a free throw. Dinwiddie iced the game with a layup to give Brooklyn a 118-110 lead with 1:13 remaining.

Atlanta took an 18-point lead, its largest lead of the game, as Young hit a floater in the lane with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter, but couldn't protect it. The Nets went on a 14-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and took a 99-98 lead as the Hawks missed their first nine shots.

The Hawks took a 73-60 lead into the locker room at halftime as Young led all scorers with 24 points. Young's pick-and-roll partner, Len, had a double-double in the half with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dinwiddie scored 20, a career-high for first-half points, to keep Brooklyn within striking distance.

TIP-INS

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New York.

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said Kevin Huerter’s second season has been “up and down” due to battling injuries. … Vince Carter moved past John Stockton for fourth place in all-time NBA games played. ... John Collins (suspension) completed his 25-game suspension and will return Monday. ... Evan Turner (hamstring) was out.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson addressed the loss of David Nwaba (Achilles) for the season. “We’re going to miss his defense and athleticism,” Atkinson said. “He was shooting 42% from 3, too. He was really playing at a high level.” … Atkinson said the biggest reason for growth in Spencer Dinwiddie’s game is his confidence. “When we first got him, he was a very unsure player,” Atkinson said. … Kyrie Irving (shoulder impingement) still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

NBA LEGEND ON HAND

Kobe Bryant, the NBA's No. 3 all-time leading scorer, was courtside.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

Nets: Host New York on Thursday night.

