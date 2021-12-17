Nebraska rallies to beat Pitt in NCAA volleyball semis
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, center, spikes the ball between Pittsburgh's Leketor Member-Meneh, left, and Serena Gray during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and Nicklin Hames following victory in a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament over Pittsburgh Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Pittsburgh Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Pittsburgh's Kayla Lund, left, spikes the ball in front of Nebraska Ally Batenhorst during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, center, celebrates an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament victory over Pittsburgh Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Pittsburgh fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Pittsburgh's Chinaza Ndee, left, and Chiamaka Nwokolo block a shot by Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Pittsburgh's Serena Gray, left, spikes the ball past Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Pittsburgh's Leketor Member-Meneh, left, and teammate Serena Gray react following a semifinal loss to Nebraska in the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madi Kubik had 13 kills, three aces and two blocks, Lauren Stivrins had nine kills and six blocks — the last of which came on match points — and Nebraska rallied to beat No. 3 seed Pittsburgh 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
No. 10 seed Nebraska (26-7) — 40th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, second nationally to Penn State (41) — plays Wisconsin in Saturday's championship game. The fourth-seeded Badgers won both regular-season matchups between the teams, losing just one set.