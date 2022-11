LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points and nine rebounds, Juwan Gary added 14 points and 11 boards, and Nebraska beat Maine 79-66 on Monday night in a season opener.

Griesel (North Dakota State) and Gary (Alabama) are both newcomers and they offer NCAA Tournament experience. Gary scored the first five points of the game and his free throw capped the 9-0 run en route to a 13-2 lead.