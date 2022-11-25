Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 44

Bourne 0-5 0-0 0, Markowski 4-7 1-3 10, Brady 1-6 0-2 3, Shelley 4-8 1-1 11, Weidner 5-6 2-2 13, Coley 2-4 0-0 5, Hake 2-5 0-0 6, Krull 0-4 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-4 2-2 2, Stewart 8-10 4-4 23, Totals 26-59 10-14 73
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute