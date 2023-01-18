Navy 63, Boston U. 45

Zink 0-2 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 1-4 0-0 3, Harper 3-8 1-2 7, Tynen 0-1 4-4 4, Whyte 2-10 2-2 7, Chimezie 4-4 0-0 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Brewster 2-4 1-1 5, Ca.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Tab 0-0 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 8-9 45.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships