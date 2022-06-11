Nationals win 8-6, extend Brewers' losing streak to 8 games PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press June 11, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, and the Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee 8-6 on Saturday to deal the Brewers their eighth consecutive loss.
Milwaukee is in the midst of its longest losing streak since dropping eight in a row from Sept. 11-19, 2015. The Brewers have been outscored 57-20 during their skid.
PATRICK STEVENS