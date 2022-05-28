National League Individual Pitching

|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Musgrove, SD
|5
|0
|52.0
|40
|9
|51
|1.90
|Mikolas, StL
|3
|2
|55.0
|43
|11
|41
|1.96
|López, Mia
|4
|2
|53.0
|40
|11
|56
|2.04
|Alcantara, Mia
|4
|2
|59.2
|42
|22
|49
|2.11
|Quintana, Pit
|1
|2
|46.0
|37
|17
|38
|2.15
|Burnes, Mil
|2
|2
|57.2
|40
|10
|67
|2.18
|Lauer, Mil
|5
|1
|46.2
|35
|12
|55
|2.31
|Urías, LAD
|3
|4
|47.0
|39
|11
|34
|2.49
|Scherzer, NYM
|5
|1
|49.2
|36
|11
|59
|2.54
|Wright, Atl
|4
|3
|53.2
|38
|18
|61
|2.68
|Buehler, LAD
|6
|1
|52.2
|51
|14
|42
|2.91
|Wainwright, StL
|5
|4
|52.0
|48
|19
|38
|3.12
|Fried, Atl
|4
|2
|55.0
|50
|8
|52
|3.27
|Bumgarner, Ari
|2
|3
|48.1
|40
|16
|31
|3.35
|Kelly, Ari
|3
|2
|49.0
|46
|18
|42
|3.49
|Webb, SF
|5
|1
|53.1
|53
|14
|40
|3.54
|Nola, Phi
|2
|4
|60.2
|47
|10
|74
|3.56
|Rodón, SF
|4
|4
|50.0
|42
|20
|64
|3.60
|Darvish, SD
|4
|2
|52.2
|44
|13
|44
|3.76
|Bassitt, NYM
|4
|2
|53.0
|48
|16
|53
|3.91
|Gibson, Phi
|3
|2
|48.0
|47
|14
|45
|3.94
|Carrasco, NYM
|5
|1
|52.0
|52
|8
|46
|3.98
|Manaea, SD
|2
|3
|56.0
|43
|19
|60
|4.02
|Gomber, Col
|2
|4
|46.0
|42
|13
|34
|4.11
|Anderson, Atl
|3
|3
|47.2
|41
|23
|36
|4.34
|Freeland, Col
|1
|4
|47.0
|56
|15
|40
|4.60
|Hendricks, ChC
|2
|5
|53.2
|54
|18
|36
|5.20
|Gray, Was
|4
|4
|46.1
|42
|21
|51
|5.44
|Corbin, Was
|1
|7
|50.0
|61
|22
|42
|6.30
|Márquez, Col
|1
|5
|50.0
|64
|15
|41
|6.30
|Mahle, Cin
|2
|5
|47.0
|47
|23
|50
|6.32