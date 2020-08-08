Recommended Video:

Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Houser, Mil 1 0 12.0 6 5 9 0.75
Bauer, Cin 2 0 19.1 7 4 32 0.93
S.Gray, Cin 3 0 18.2 8 5 28 0.96
Mills, ChC 2 0 13.0 5 5 7 1.38
Wainwright, StL 1 0 6.0 3 1 5 1.50
Lamet, SD 1 0 15.2 11 7 17 1.72
Márquez, Col 2 1 19.0 12 5 23 1.89
Fried, Atl 2 0 17.2 9 5 15 2.04
Wheeler, Phi 2 0 13.0 11 4 6 2.08
Woodruff, Mil 1 1 17.1 13 3 21 2.08
Darvish, ChC 2 1 17.0 13 2 16 2.12
deGrom, NYM 1 0 17.0 9 3 22 2.12
Urías, LAD 1 0 15.0 13 6 10 2.40
Freeland, Col 2 0 18.2 14 6 11 2.41
Flaherty, StL 1 0 7.0 6 0 6 2.57
Paddack, SD 2 0 17.0 15 1 15 2.65
Senzatela, Col 3 0 17.0 15 5 14 2.65
Gallen, Ari 0 0 16.0 13 7 21 2.81
Davies, SD 2 1 15.2 12 1 13 2.87
Corbin, Was 1 0 12.0 10 1 16 3.00
Scherzer, Was 0 1 13.2 10 8 22 3.29
J.Gray, Col 0 1 16.1 12 4 7 3.31
Fedde, Was 0 1 10.1 13 6 4 3.48
Williams, Pit 0 3 15.1 12 5 14 3.52
Hendricks, ChC 2 1 20.1 17 2 15 3.54
Nola, Phi 0 1 11.1 8 1 19 3.97
Stripling, LAD 3 0 18.0 14 4 16 4.00
Richards, SD 0 1 15.2 14 5 16 4.60
Castillo, Cin 0 2 17.0 18 6 26 4.76
Chatwood, ChC 2 1 15.0 17 4 23 5.40
Matz, NYM 0 2 14.1 17 3 13 5.65
Wacha, NYM 1 2 14.0 18 5 18 6.43
Musgrove, Pit 0 3 14.2 15 11 17 6.75
Bumgarner, Ari 0 2 15.1 15 6 11 7.04
Sánchez, Was 0 2 10.1 16 4 11 7.84