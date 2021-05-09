Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 59 Roman Josi 48 8 25 33 -11 20 1 0 3 141 .057 F 9 Filip Forsberg 38 12 19 31 -9 16 3 0 3 128 .094 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 49 13 15 28 13 14 2 1 2 91 .143 F 64 Mikael Granlund 51 13 14 27 -1 14 5 0 1 74 .176 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 50 10 15 25 9 21 2 0 2 151 .066 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 48 6 17 23 19 14 0 0 2 110 .055 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 39 11 11 22 -10 4 6 0 4 63 .175 F 56 Erik Haula 51 9 12 21 4 14 1 2 2 85 .106 F 92 Ryan Johansen 47 6 14 20 -1 22 2 0 0 66 .091 F 11 Luke Kunin 38 10 9 19 3 13 0 0 2 71 .141 D 4 Ryan Ellis 35 5 13 18 1 10 2 0 0 75 .067 F 21 Nick Cousins 51 5 12 17 3 41 0 0 1 58 .086 F 10 Colton Sissons 54 8 7 15 2 18 0 1 0 58 .138 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 39 9 3 12 -4 4 0 0 1 61 .148 F 95 Matt Duchene 33 4 7 11 -14 6 1 0 0 70 .057 D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 2 9 11 -2 23 1 0 1 58 .034 F 13 Yakov Trenin 44 5 5 10 3 20 0 0 0 60 .083 D 17 Ben Harpur 34 0 7 7 2 17 0 0 0 33 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 14 4 1 5 4 2 0 0 0 20 .200 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 29 3 2 5 -2 68 1 0 0 24 .125 D 5 Matt Benning 52 1 3 4 -1 28 0 0 0 43 .023 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 19 1 2 3 3 8 0 0 0 31 .032 F 15 Brad Richardson 16 1 2 3 -1 4 0 0 1 16 .063 F 16 Rem Pitlick 9 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 15 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 0 17 .000 D 44 Erik Gudbranson 8 0 1 1 0 8 0 0 0 5 .000 D 2 Tyler Lewington 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 David Farrance 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 5 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 55 146 232 378 11 497 27 4 25 1652 .088 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 154 262 416 -24 425 42 2 25 1723 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 36 2051 2.28 21 11 1 3 78 1073 0.927 0 0 2 35 Pekka Rinne 23 1250 2.97 9 12 1 1 62 634 0.902 0 1 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 55 3346 2.55 30 23 2 4 140 1710 .911 146 232 497 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3346 2.6 25 20 10 4 143 1649 .912 154 262 425 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle