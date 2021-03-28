Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 28 2 17 19 -9 12 0 0 1 86 .023 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 35 4 11 15 0 10 2 0 1 111 .036 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 29 9 6 15 3 14 2 1 2 48 .188 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 26 8 7 15 -5 4 5 0 2 42 .190 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 28 5 9 14 10 2 0 0 1 70 .071 F 64 Mikael Granlund 31 8 6 14 -4 8 3 0 1 48 .167 F 92 Ryan Johansen 27 4 8 12 -3 12 1 0 0 40 .100 D 57 Dante Fabbro 33 2 9 11 1 23 1 0 1 55 .036 F 56 Erik Haula 31 3 8 11 0 12 1 1 0 45 .067 F 21 Nick Cousins 34 3 7 10 0 27 0 0 0 38 .079 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 27 8 1 9 -7 4 0 0 1 39 .205 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 F 11 Luke Kunin 18 2 5 7 -1 2 0 0 0 31 .065 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 23 3 2 5 -1 39 1 0 0 19 .158 F 10 Colton Sissons 35 4 1 5 -2 12 0 0 0 38 .105 F 13 Yakov Trenin 24 2 3 5 3 6 0 0 0 31 .065 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 33 1 1 2 -3 24 0 0 0 27 .037 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 12 1 1 2 -2 4 0 0 0 23 .043 D 17 Ben Harpur 16 0 2 2 -4 13 0 0 0 17 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 8 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 4 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 .000 F 16 Rem Pitlick 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 35 86 139 225 -53 318 22 2 14 1074 .080 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 105 178 283 43 292 32 2 18 1078 .097 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 21 1132 3.07 8 11 1 1 58 572 0.899 0 1 0 74 Juuse Saros 18 956 2.38 9 6 0 1 38 494 0.923 0 0 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 35 2125 2.74 17 17 1 2 96 1069 .903 86 139 318 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2125 2.4 18 12 5 3 84 1072 .920 105 178 292 More for youSportsUConn's biggest rival? Huskies have a history with BaylorBy Paul DoyleSportsChristyn Williams, top-seeded UConn overwhelm Iowa to...By Doug Bonjour