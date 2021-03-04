Skip to main content
Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Filip Forsberg 22 9 10 19 -4 10 3 0 3 87 .103
D 59 Roman Josi 22 2 11 13 -8 8 0 0 1 73 .027
D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044
F 64 Mikael Granlund 19 4 5 9 -5 6 1 0 0 34 .118
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 22 2 6 8 -3 8 1 0 0 75 .027
F 95 Matt Duchene 22 3 5 8 -13 4 1 0 0 48 .063
D 57 Dante Fabbro 22 2 6 8 1 19 1 0 1 45 .044
F 21 Nick Cousins 21 2 5 7 -1 14 0 0 0 23 .087
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 15 3 4 7 3 0 0 0 1 40 .075
F 56 Erik Haula 21 2 5 7 -1 8 0 1 0 28 .071
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 16 5 2 7 1 14 2 0 1 22 .227
F 92 Ryan Johansen 14 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 22 .000
F 11 Luke Kunin 17 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .071
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 17 3 1 4 -7 4 0 0 0 20 .150
F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 13 3 1 4 -2 0 2 0 1 22 .136
F 10 Colton Sissons 22 3 0 3 -2 8 0 0 0 20 .150
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 11 1 1 2 -2 13 1 0 0 10 .100
F 15 Brad Richardson 8 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 5 .200
F 13 Yakov Trenin 13 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .091
D 5 Matt Benning 21 0 1 1 -7 22 0 0 0 18 .000
D 90 Mark Borowiecki 17 0 1 1 -2 34 0 0 0 13 .000
F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
D 45 Alexandre Carrier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 17 Ben Harpur 5 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 47 Michael McCarron 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000
D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000
TEAM TOTALS 22 50 82 132 -63 206 14 1 9 708 .071
OPPONENT TOTALS 22 68 114 182 55 200 21 2 12 640 .106

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 13 657 2.46 5 7 0 1 27 310 0.913 0 0 0
74 Juuse Saros 13 658 3.1 5 5 0 0 34 323 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 22 1330 2.77 10 12 0 1 61 633 .894 50 82 206
OPPONENT TOTALS 22 1330 2.23 12 7 3 2 49 707 .929 68 114 200
