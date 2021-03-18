Skip to main content
Sports

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Nashville 0 1 1 2
Florida 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 11 (Weegar, Hornqvist), 18:38.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 8 (Carrier, Ekholm), 7:25.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Jarnkrok 9 (Granlund), 1:17.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-7-8_27. Florida 13-15-13_41.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 6-5-0 (41 shots-40 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-3-2 (27-25).

A_4,559 (19,250). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Libor Suchanek, James Tobias.

More for you