Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Nashville 0 0 2 — 2 Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Josi, Granlund), 4:36 (pp). 2, Nashville, Tolvanen 2 (Josi, Forsberg), 9:57 (pp). Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-10-14_33. Detroit 8-5-11_24. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 4; Detroit 0 of 1. Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 5-5-0 (24 shots-24 saves). Detroit, Bernier 4-3-0 (33-31). A_0 (20,000). T_2:29. Referees_Francois St. Laurent, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kory Nagy. More for youSportsU.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returning to play...By Joe MorelliSportsUConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges