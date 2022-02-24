Skip to main content
Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Dallas 0 1 0 0 1
Nashville 1 0 0 1 2

Nashville won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Nashville, Tomasino 7 (Fabbro), 11:56.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 22 (Suter, Pavelski), 1:21.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 1 (Duchene NG, Forsberg NG, Josi NG, Granlund G), Dallas 0 (Robertson NG, Pavelski NG, Seguin NG, Peterson NG).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-9-8-3_28. Nashville 9-5-4-2_20.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 16-6-1 (20 shots-19 saves). Nashville, Saros 25-15-3 (28-27).

A_17,869 (17,113). T_2:36.

Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jesse Marquis.

