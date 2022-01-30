Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 10:15 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final.
Nadal was broken when serving for the championship for the first time at 5-4 in the fifth set, but he made no mistake two games later by served an ace to earn three championship points and converted it on the first attempt.