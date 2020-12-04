Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WASHBURN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clausing 23 4-11 0-2 1-5 1 0 8
McKee 21 2-3 0-2 3-6 0 3 5
Geiman 29 3-9 1-2 0-1 7 2 9
Lewis 26 2-8 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
Maschoff 24 1-9 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Nelson 24 2-7 0-0 1-4 1 2 5
Deffebaugh 16 1-3 0-2 0-1 0 4 2
Williams 16 2-4 1-2 2-3 0 2 5
L.Braun 11 3-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 9
Ross 4 0-0 3-4 1-1 1 0 3
Carter 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Cordes 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Thorne 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-60 5-14 8-25 12 16 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .357.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (L.Braun 3-4, Lewis 2-3, Geiman 2-5, McKee 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Cordes 0-1, Deffebaugh 0-1, Maschoff 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clausing, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Geiman 3, Maschoff 2, Thorne 2, Clausing, Deffebaugh, L.Braun, McKee, Nelson).

Steals: 10 (Maschoff 3, Geiman 2, Clausing, Deffebaugh, Lewis, McKee, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCormack 18 7-8 3-4 3-6 1 1 17
Wilson 20 4-6 2-4 1-6 0 1 13
Agbaji 24 5-9 2-2 3-5 1 1 16
C.Braun 22 3-7 0-0 2-5 2 0 9
Garrett 23 3-6 0-0 0-4 4 0 7
Thompson 22 4-8 2-4 0-0 1 0 11
Harris 17 1-2 0-0 1-2 4 0 2
Enaruna 16 0-3 3-4 1-4 0 1 3
Grant-Foster 16 2-6 0-0 1-6 1 1 4
Lightfoot 11 2-5 0-0 2-5 0 1 4
Muscadin 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 3 0
Jossell 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Teahan 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-61 12-18 14-46 14 10 89

Percentages: FG .525, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Agbaji 4-6, C.Braun 3-5, Wilson 3-5, Jossell 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Enaruna 0-1, Grant-Foster 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 3, Garrett, McCormack).

Turnovers: 13 (C.Braun 2, Enaruna 2, McCormack 2, Thompson 2, Wilson 2, Grant-Foster, Harris, Jossell).

Steals: 10 (Thompson 2, Agbaji, C.Braun, Enaruna, Garrett, Grant-Foster, Harris, Jossell, McCormack).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washburn 32 22 54
Kansas 49 40 89

.