NO. 5 IOWA 97, NC CENTRAL 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kabeya
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|2
|Fennell
|38
|5-10
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|12
|Moultrie
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|9
|Palmer
|21
|3-8
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|7
|J.Perkins
|25
|1-5
|5-6
|1-4
|4
|3
|7
|Keyser
|23
|6-15
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|15
|Graves
|19
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|8
|Melvin
|15
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|3
|0
|3
|Ayetey
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|5
|4
|Wright
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|13-17
|9-24
|13
|24
|67
Percentages: FG .414, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Moultrie 3-6, Graves 2-3, Keyser 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Wright 0-2, Palmer 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fennell, Moultrie).
Turnovers: 15 (Fennell 5, J.Perkins 5, Melvin 2, Ayetey, Moultrie, Palmer).
Steals: 4 (Melvin 2, Fennell, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Garza
|24
|11-14
|4-4
|7-10
|1
|1
|26
|Bohannon
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|Fredrick
|21
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|10
|C.McCaffery
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|3
|Wieskamp
|18
|2-4
|5-6
|2-6
|1
|3
|9
|P.McCaffery
|21
|5-10
|5-8
|3-3
|1
|0
|16
|Ke.Murray
|21
|4-10
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|12
|Toussaint
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Ulis
|10
|0-0
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|T.Perkins
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Kr.Murray
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Ash
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ogundele
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|1
|Baer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|23-29
|20-44
|20
|16
|97
Percentages: FG .492, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Fredrick 3-5, Ke.Murray 2-6, Bohannon 2-7, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ash 0-1, Garza 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Garza 3, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, P.McCaffery, Wieskamp).
Turnovers: 9 (Toussaint 3, Wieskamp 2, Bohannon, C.McCaffery, Garza, Kr.Murray).
Steals: 9 (Toussaint 3, Garza 2, Bohannon, C.McCaffery, P.McCaffery, T.Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC Central
|29
|38
|—
|67
|Iowa
|44
|53
|—
|97
