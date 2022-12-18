NJIT 62, Niagara 53

A.Gray 8-16 3-3 20, Obioha 0-1 0-0 0, Erving 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-3 2-2 2, Thomasson 3-12 1-3 7, Mitchell 3-5 1-2 7, Bayless 3-7 0-0 6, Kasperzyk 2-5 1-2 5, Kiner 2-5 0-0 4, Traore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 8-12 53.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies