Through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|31
|19
|33
|52
|6
|25
|5
|0
|1
|116
|16.4
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|31
|24
|27
|51
|8
|20
|13
|1
|6
|104
|23.1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|33
|24
|26
|50
|21
|6
|7
|1
|3
|156
|15.4
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|32
|16
|23
|39
|5
|8
|7
|0
|3
|93
|17.2
|Nazem Kadri
|Colorado
|24
|11
|27
|38
|7
|30
|5
|0
|1
|75
|14.7
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|31
|11
|27
|38
|10
|22
|2
|1
|2
|79
|13.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|10
|26
|36
|5
|14
|2
|0
|3
|77
|13.0
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|30
|12
|24
|36
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|105
|11.4
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|33
|11
|24
|35
|3
|18
|4
|0
|2
|82
|13.4
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|33
|7
|27
|34
|8
|20
|2
|0
|2
|89
|7.9
|Chandler Stephenson
|Vegas
|33
|10
|24
|34
|10
|12
|1
|1
|2
|54
|18.5
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|27
|15
|19
|34
|13
|12
|6
|0
|1
|88
|17.0
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|30
|11
|22
|33
|15
|14
|1
|2
|3
|79
|13.9
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|29
|12
|21
|33
|19
|6
|2
|0
|3
|97
|12.4
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|27
|20
|13
|33
|3
|6
|8
|0
|4
|121
|16.5
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|29
|13
|19
|32
|4
|12
|5
|0
|1
|95
|13.7
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|32
|13
|19
|32
|2
|10
|2
|0
|4
|111
|11.7
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|30
|18
|14
|32
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|126
|14.3
|Adam Fox
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|5
|26
|31
|7
|14
|0
|1
|1
|62
|8.1
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|30
|13
|18
|31
|1
|6
|5
|0
|4
|109
|11.9