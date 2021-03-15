Through Monday, March 15, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|30
|17
|35
|52
|10
|14
|6
|0
|4
|119
|14.3
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|30
|16
|29
|45
|20
|10
|9
|1
|5
|88
|18.2
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|29
|11
|30
|41
|8
|12
|2
|0
|1
|103
|10.7
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|30
|11
|28
|39
|15
|14
|0
|0
|2
|82
|13.4
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|27
|12
|24
|36
|1
|8
|3
|0
|2
|54
|22.2
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|27
|21
|15
|36
|8
|6
|8
|0
|7
|112
|18.8
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|27
|7
|25
|32
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|59
|11.9
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|27
|10
|22
|32
|1
|12
|3
|0
|1
|49
|20.4
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|24
|9
|22
|31
|16
|15
|1
|0
|5
|42
|21.4
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|27
|11
|20
|31
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|95
|11.6
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|25
|12
|19
|31
|12
|20
|2
|1
|1
|57
|21.1
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|27
|10
|20
|30
|-1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|49
|20.4
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|28
|11
|18
|29
|-1
|16
|4
|0
|2
|78
|14.1
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|27
|14
|15
|29
|10
|7
|4
|0
|3
|84
|16.7
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|29
|0
|10
|5
|1
|1
|72
|19.4
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|25
|15
|14
|29
|7
|2
|5
|0
|3
|82
|18.3
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|25
|12
|16
|28
|8
|10
|7
|0
|0
|60
|20.0
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|26
|13
|15
|28
|7
|6
|5
|0
|3
|87
|14.9
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|28
|9
|18
|27
|9
|16
|2
|0
|1
|68
|13.2
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|28
|10
|17
|27
|-7
|12
|3
|0
|3
|106
|9.4