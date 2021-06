CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Nate Ebner won’t get to compete at the Tokyo Olympics between NFL seasons after withdrawing from contention for the U.S. rugby sevens squad because of injury.

The 32-year-old Ebner said he had surgery after playing for the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL season and hadn’t recovered in time to push for selection. He sustained a knee injury last season and is now a free agent.