https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NFL-Top-Performers-Passing-15562025.php NFL Top Performers-Passing Published 10:41 am EDT, Saturday, September 12, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: More than 30 Darien street signs stolen in apparent prank 2 Darien parents say school reopening issues need to be fixed 3 Darien police: 10 unlocked cars burglarized in 24 hours 4 Town leaders, police, state reps., pay tribute at 9-11 memorial service 5 Darien natives to play ‘Music for Hope’ 6 August property transfers in Darien 7 Darien High grad Lindsay Thorén weds Westport’s Peter Berg View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.