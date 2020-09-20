https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/NFC-Expanded-Individual-Leaders-15581647.php
NFC Expanded Individual Leaders
Week 2
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Cook, Min
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Thielen, Min
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|Adams, GB
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Barber, Was
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brown, LAR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Carson, Sea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Elliott, Dal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Kamara, NO
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|McCaffrey, Car
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ridley, Atl
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Slayton, NYG
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Anderson, Car
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Brady, TB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Drake, Ari
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edmonds, Ari
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Ertz, Phi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Evans, TB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Goedert, Phi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Graham, Chi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Gurley, Atl
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hockenson, Det
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Howard, TB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Hyde, Sea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Jenkins, NO
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jones, GB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Lazard, GB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|McKinnon, SF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Metcalf, Sea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Miller, Chi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Mostert, SF
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|K.Murray, Ari
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Olsen, Sea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Sanders, NO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Swift, Det
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas, Was
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Valdes-Scantling, GB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Wims, Chi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
___
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Crosby, GB
|5/5
|2/2
|43
|11
|Prater, Det
|2/2
|3/4
|44
|11
|Lutz, NO
|4/4
|2/2
|29
|10
|Slye, Car
|1/2
|3/3
|47
|10
|Hopkins, Was
|3/3
|2/3
|40
|9
|Santos, Chi
|3/3
|2/2
|35
|9
|Gould, SF
|2/2
|2/2
|52
|8
|Myers, Sea
|5/5
|1/1
|42
|8
|Sloman, LAR
|2/2
|2/3
|35
|8
|Koo, Atl
|1/2
|2/2
|49
|7
|Gonzalez, Ari
|3/3
|1/3
|56
|6
|Elliott, Phi
|2/2
|1/2
|38
|5
|Succop, TB
|2/2
|1/2
|38
|5
|Zuerlein, Dal
|2/2
|1/2
|33
|5
|Bailey, Min
|1/1
|1/1
|35
|4
|Gano, NYG
|1/1
|1/1
|21
|4
___
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Wilson, Sea
|35
|31
|88.6
|322
|9.2
|4
|11.4
|38t
|0
|0.0
|143.1
|Rodgers, GB
|44
|32
|72.7
|364
|8.27
|4
|9.1
|45t
|0
|0.0
|127.5
|Cousins, Min
|25
|19
|76.0
|259
|10.36
|2
|8.0
|37t
|1
|4.0
|118.6
|Trubisky, Chi
|36
|20
|55.6
|242
|6.72
|3
|8.3
|27t
|0
|0.0
|104.2
|Garoppolo, SF
|33
|19
|57.6
|259
|7.85
|2
|6.1
|76t
|0
|0.0
|103.0
|Bridgewater, Car
|34
|22
|64.7
|269
|7.91
|1
|2.9
|75t
|0
|0.0
|98.8
|Ryan, Atl
|54
|37
|68.5
|450
|8.33
|2
|3.7
|44
|1
|1.9
|98.5
|Brees, NO
|30
|18
|60.0
|160
|5.33
|2
|6.7
|46
|0
|0.0
|96.5
|Prescott, Dal
|39
|25
|64.1
|266
|6.82
|1
|2.6
|33
|0
|0.0
|92.5
|Haskins, Was
|31
|17
|54.8
|178
|5.74
|1
|3.2
|21
|0
|0.0
|82.5
|Goff, LAR
|31
|20
|64.5
|275
|8.87
|0
|0.0
|31
|1
|3.2
|79.4
|Jones, NYG
|41
|26
|63.4
|279
|6.81
|2
|4.9
|41t
|2
|4.9
|79.2
|Brady, TB
|36
|23
|63.9
|239
|6.64
|2
|5.6
|37
|2
|5.6
|78.4
|K.Murray, Ari
|40
|26
|65.0
|230
|5.75
|1
|2.5
|33
|1
|2.5
|78.1
|Stafford, Det
|42
|24
|57.1
|297
|7.07
|1
|2.4
|32
|1
|2.4
|77.2
|Wentz, Phi
|42
|24
|57.1
|270
|6.43
|2
|4.8
|55
|2
|4.8
|72.5
___
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Adams, GB
|14
|156
|11.1
|40
|2
|Hopkins, Ari
|14
|151
|10.8
|33
|0
|Cooper, Dal
|10
|81
|8.1
|14
|0
|Gage, Atl
|9
|114
|12.7
|24
|0
|J.Jones, Atl
|9
|157
|17.4
|44
|0
|Ridley, Atl
|9
|130
|14.4
|22
|2
|Goedert, Phi
|8
|101
|12.6
|34t
|1
|Lockett, Sea
|8
|92
|11.5
|20
|0
|Anderson, Car
|6
|114
|19.0
|75t
|1
|Barkley, NYG
|6
|60
|10.0
|38
|0
|Carson, Sea
|6
|45
|7.5
|19t
|2
|Godwin, TB
|6
|79
|13.2
|29
|0
|Shepard, NYG
|6
|47
|7.8
|14
|0
|Slayton, NYG
|6
|102
|17.0
|41t
|2
|Thielen, Min
|6
|110
|18.3
|37t
|2
|Woods, LAR
|6
|105
|17.5
|31
|0
___
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|J.Jones, Atl
|157
|9
|17.4
|44
|0
|Adams, GB
|156
|14
|11.1
|40
|2
|Hopkins, Ari
|151
|14
|10.8
|33
|0
|Ridley, Atl
|130
|9
|14.4
|22
|2
|Anderson, Car
|114
|6
|19.0
|75t
|1
|Gage, Atl
|114
|9
|12.7
|24
|0
|Thielen, Min
|110
|6
|18.3
|37t
|2
|Woods, LAR
|105
|6
|17.5
|31
|0
|Slayton, NYG
|102
|6
|17.0
|41t
|2
|Goedert, Phi
|101
|8
|12.6
|34t
|1
|Valdes-Scantling, GB
|96
|4
|24.0
|45t
|1
|Metcalf, Sea
|95
|4
|23.8
|38t
|1
|Mostert, SF
|95
|4
|23.8
|76t
|1
|Lockett, Sea
|92
|8
|11.5
|20
|0
|Amendola, Det
|81
|5
|16.2
|32
|0
|Cooper, Dal
|81
|10
|8.1
|14
|0
___
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|McCaffrey, Car
|23
|97
|4.2
|15
|2
|Elliott, Dal
|22
|96
|4.4
|14
|1
|Peterson, Det
|14
|93
|6.6
|21
|0
|K.Murray, Ari
|13
|91
|7.0
|25
|1
|Brown, LAR
|18
|79
|4.4
|12
|2
|Jones, GB
|16
|66
|4.1
|15
|1
|Jones, TB
|17
|66
|3.9
|21
|0
|Montgomery, Chi
|13
|64
|4.9
|10
|0
|Drake, Ari
|16
|60
|3.8
|11
|1
|Gurley, Atl
|14
|56
|4.0
|15
|1
|Mostert, SF
|15
|56
|3.7
|14
|0
|Cook, Min
|12
|50
|4.2
|12
|2
|Murray, NO
|15
|48
|3.2
|8
|0
|Cohen, Chi
|7
|41
|5.9
|16
|0
|Akers, LAR
|14
|39
|2.8
|6
|0
|Gibson, Was
|9
|36
|4.0
|20
|0
___
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|J.Jones, Atl
|157
|0
|157
|Adams, GB
|156
|0
|156
|Hopkins, Ari
|151
|0
|151
|Mostert, SF
|151
|56
|95
|McCaffrey, Car
|135
|97
|38
|Ridley, Atl
|129
|-1
|130
|Elliott, Dal
|127
|96
|31
|Woods, LAR
|119
|14
|105
|Anderson, Car
|114
|0
|114
|Gage, Atl
|114
|0
|114
|Peterson, Det
|114
|93
|21
|Brown, LAR
|110
|79
|31
|Thielen, Min
|110
|0
|110
|Slayton, NYG
|102
|0
|102
|Goedert, Phi
|101
|0
|101
|Valdes-Scantling, GB
|96
|0
|96
|Metcalf, Sea
|95
|0
|95
|Lockett, Sea
|92
|0
|92
|K.Murray, Ari
|91
|91
|0
|Jones, TB
|82
|66
|16
|Lazard, GB
|82
|19
|63
|Amendola, Det
|81
|0
|81
|Cooper, Dal
|81
|0
|81
|Cook, NO
|80
|0
|80
|Mattison, Min
|80
|50
|30
|Godwin, TB
|79
|0
|79
|Miller, TB
|79
|6
|73
|Jones, GB
|76
|66
|10
|Miller, Chi
|76
|0
|76
|Montgomery, Chi
|74
|64
|10
|Robinson, Chi
|73
|-1
|74
|Kamara, NO
|67
|16
|51
|Barkley, NYG
|66
|6
|60
|Carson, Sea
|66
|21
|45
|Drake, Ari
|65
|60
|5
|McLaurin, Was
|61
|0
|61
|Lamb, Dal
|59
|0
|59
|Gurley, Atl
|57
|56
|1
|Hockenson, Det
|56
|0
|56
|O.Johnson, Min
|56
|0
|56
___
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Johnston, Phi
|5
|268
|62
|53.6
|0
|0
|5
|17
|3
|50.2
|Fox, Det
|4
|197
|55
|49.3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|49.3
|Dickson, Sea
|4
|191
|53
|47.8
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2
|45.8
|Lee, Ari
|4
|191
|53
|47.8
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1
|40.5
|Hekker, LAR
|3
|142
|58
|47.3
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2
|40.7
|Pinion, TB
|5
|236
|59
|47.2
|0
|0
|4
|59
|0
|35.4
|Way, Was
|7
|329
|51
|47.0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2
|45.0
|Wishnowsky, SF
|4
|178
|51
|44.5
|0
|1
|2
|8
|3
|42.5
|Morstead, NO
|6
|264
|51
|44.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|44.0
|O'Donnell, Chi
|5
|213
|55
|42.6
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2
|39.4
|Jones, Dal
|4
|156
|54
|39.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39.0
|Dixon, NYG
|5
|193
|53
|38.6
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3
|36.0
___
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Harris, NO
|4
|59
|14.8
|18
|0
|Cooper, Car
|2
|29
|14.5
|19
|0
|Peppers, NYG
|3
|39
|13.0
|20
|0
|Taylor, SF
|2
|21
|10.5
|12
|0
|Kirk, Ari
|2
|8
|4.0
|8
|0
|S.Sims, Was
|5
|17
|3.4
|11
|0
|Reagor, Phi
|2
|6
|3.0
|6
|0
___
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Patterson, Chi
|3
|110
|36.7
|45
|0
|Agnew, Det
|2
|66
|33.0
|35
|0
|Osborn, Min
|2
|64
|32.0
|38
|0
|Cooper, Car
|4
|109
|27.3
|38
|0
|Pollard, Dal
|2
|48
|24.0
|27
|0
|Homer, Sea
|2
|43
|21.5
|24
|0
___
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|J.Jenkins, NO
|1
|36
|36t
|1
|Moreland, Was
|1
|32
|32
|0
|Williams, NO
|1
|17
|17
|0
|Tartt, SF
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Fuller, Chi
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Awuzie, Dal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs, Sea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moreau, Was
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander, GB
|1
|-4
|-4
|0
___
|Sacks
|Kerrigan, Was
|2.0
|Ioannidis, Was
|1.5
|Jarrett, Atl
|1.5
|Young, Was
|1.5
|Adams, Sea
|1.0
|Alexander, GB
|1.0
|Allen, Ari
|1.0
|Blackson, Ari
|1.0
|Bostic, Was
|1.0
|Brockers, LAR
|1.0
|Davis, NO
|1.0
|Donald, LAR
|1.0
|Flowers, Det
|1.0
|Floyd, LAR
|1.0
|Granderson, NO
|1.0
|Hendrickson, NO
|1.0
|Hicks, Chi
|1.0
|Hyder, SF
|1.0
|Jones, Ari
|1.0
|Jones, SF
|1.0
|Lawrence, NYG
|1.0
|Mayowa, Sea
|1.0
|McKinley, Atl
|1.0
|Pierre-Paul, TB
|1.0
|A.Smith, Dal
|1.0
|Z.Smith, GB
|1.0
|Sweat, Phi
|1.0
|Sweat, Was
|1.0
|L.Williams, NYG
|1.0
|Allen, Was
|0.5
|Avery, Phi
|0.5
|Curry, Phi
|0.5
|Fowler, Atl
|0.5
|McGill, Phi
|0.5
|Payne, Was
|0.5
|Riley, Phi
|0.5
|265 tied
|0.0
___
