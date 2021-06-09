INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, JUNE 08, 2021 SCORING AVERAGE G FG FT PTS AVG Doncic, DAL 7 96 27 250 35.7 Lillard, POR 6 62 47 206 34.3 Durant, BKN 7 77 51 224 32.0 Mitchell, UTA 5 52 35 159 31.8 Jokic, DEN 7 85 33 220 31.4 Leonard, LAC 8 91 48 248 31.0 Tatum, BOS 5 47 45 153 30.6 Morant, MEM 5 55 31 151 30.2 Beal, WAS 5 56 31 150 30.0 Embiid, PHI 6 58 50 175 29.2 Young, ATL 7 66 51 202 28.9 Booker, PHO 7 67 49 199 28.4 Brooks, MEM 5 50 21 129 25.8 Irving, BKN 7 63 24 171 24.4 Antetokounmpo, MIL 6 60 23 146 24.3 Harris, PHI 7 68 22 167 23.9 James, LAL 6 54 14 140 23.3 Harden, BKN 6 40 40 139 23.2 George, LAC 8 59 49 185 23.1 McCollum, POR 6 50 10 124 20.7 Rose, NY 5 40 9 97 19.4 Middleton, MIL 6 42 18 116 19.3 Westbrook, WAS 5 28 34 95 19.0 Clarkson, UTA 6 37 21 111 18.5 Bogdanovic, UTA 6 36 22 110 18.3 Porter, DEN 7 49 10 128 18.3 Randle, NY 5 28 23 90 18.0 Smart, BOS 5 29 15 89 17.8 Conley, UTA 5 28 14 87 17.4 Davis, LAL 5 25 35 87 17.4 Curry, PHI 7 46 9 121 17.3 Hardaway, DAL 7 42 12 119 17.0 Powell, POR 6 38 16 102 17.0 Ayton, PHO 7 52 11 115 16.4 Gobert, UTA 6 37 23 97 16.2 Dragic, MIA 4 23 9 64 16.0 Adebayo, MIA 4 26 10 62 15.5 Fournier, BOS 5 27 10 77 15.4 Bogdanovic, ATL 7 42 2 107 15.3 Lopez, MIL 6 36 17 92 15.3 Holiday, MIL 6 38 9 91 15.2 Valanciunas, MEM 5 33 7 75 15.0 Hachimura, WAS 5 29 7 74 14.8 Jackson, LAC 8 39 14 117 14.6 Butler, MIA 4 19 16 58 14.5 Barrett, NY 5 26 12 72 14.4 Schroder, LAL 6 28 22 86 14.3 Harris, BKN 7 36 2 99 14.1 Burks, NY 5 24 14 70 14.0 Jackson, MEM 5 23 14 68 13.6 ___ FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE FG FGA PCT Gafford, WAS 22 26 .846 Ayton, PHO 52 67 .776 Gobert, UTA 37 51 .725 Simmons, PHI 41 60 .683 Capela, ATL 32 49 .653 Hachimura, WAS 29 47 .617 Leonard, LAC 91 153 .595 Drummond, LAL 19 32 .594 Embiid, PHI 58 98 .592 Thompson, BOS 20 34 .588 Lopez, MIL 36 62 .581 Huerter, ATL 31 54 .574 Valanciunas, MEM 33 58 .569 Harden, BKN 40 72 .556 Durant, BKN 77 140 .550 Curry, PHI 46 84 .548 Nurkic, POR 30 55 .545 Griffin, BKN 19 35 .543 Collins, ATL 33 61 .541 Harris, PHI 68 129 .527 Porter, DEN 49 93 .527 Brooks, MEM 50 97 .515 Jokic, DEN 85 165 .515 Marjanovic, DAL 20 39 .513 Portis, MIL 21 41 .512 Antetokounmpo, MIL 60 119 .504 Booker, PHO 67 133 .504 Forbes, MIL 27 54 .500 O'Neale, UTA 22 44 .500 Powell, POR 38 76 .500 ___ 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE 3FG 3FGA PCT Gasol, LAL 7 11 .636 Simons, POR 11 18 .611 Hachimura, WAS 9 15 .600 Conley, UTA 17 31 .548 Hill, PHI 6 11 .545 Harris, BKN 25 49 .510 Bane, MEM 6 12 .500 Covington, POR 11 22 .500 Durant, BKN 19 38 .500 Gordon, DEN 9 18 .500 Milton, PHI 5 10 .500 Huerter, ATL 16 33 .485 O'Neale, UTA 15 31 .484 Harden, BKN 19 40 .475 Rose, NY 8 17 .471 Kennard, LAC 7 15 .467 Brunson, DAL 6 13 .462 Rivers, DEN 16 35 .457 Curry, PHI 20 44 .455 Howard, DEN 10 22 .455 Williams, ATL 5 11 .455 Forbes, MIL 19 42 .452 Lillard, POR 35 78 .449 Bogdanovic, UTA 16 36 .444 Collins, ATL 10 23 .435 Fournier, BOS 13 30 .433 Finney-Smith, DAL 16 37 .432 Embiid, PHI 9 21 .429 Jokic, DEN 17 40 .425 Payne, PHO 12 29 .414 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE FT FTA PCT Brown, BKN 12 12 1.000 Clarkson, UTA 21 21 1.000 Conley, UTA 14 14 1.000 Milton, PHI 8 8 1.000 Payne, PHO 10 10 1.000 Richardson, DAL 9 9 1.000 Rose, NY 9 9 1.000 Johnson, PHO 17 18 .944 Lillard, POR 47 50 .940 Gallinari, ATL 15 16 .938 Collins, ATL 14 15 .933 Young, ATL 51 55 .927 Irving, BKN 24 26 .923 Tatum, BOS 45 49 .918 Bogdanovic, UTA 22 24 .917 Jokic, DEN 33 36 .917 Durant, BKN 51 56 .911 Anthony, POR 10 11 .909 Harden, BKN 40 44 .909 Porter, DEN 10 11 .909 Booker, PHO 49 54 .907 Leonard, LAC 48 53 .906 Covington, POR 9 10 .900 Curry, PHI 9 10 .900 Hill, PHI 9 10 .900 Robinson, MIA 9 10 .900 Walker, BOS 9 10 .900 Mitchell, UTA 35 39 .897 Lopez, MIL 17 19 .895 George, LAC 49 55 .891 REBOUNDS PER GAME G OFF DEF TOT AVG Antetokounmpo, MIL 6 15 67 82 13.67 Gobert, UTA 6 24 53 77 12.83 Capela, ATL 7 20 65 85 12.14 Randle, NY 5 11 47 58 11.6 Drummond, LAL 5 19 36 55 11.0 Ayton, PHO 7 21 53 74 10.57 Westbrook, WAS 5 14 38 52 10.4 Nurkic, POR 6 18 44 62 10.33 Jokic, DEN 7 21 51 72 10.29 Thompson, BOS 5 29 20 49 9.8 Valanciunas, MEM 5 20 29 49 9.8 Harris, PHI 7 4 62 66 9.43 Adebayo, MIA 4 14 23 37 9.25 George, LAC 8 7 66 73 9.13 Simmons, PHI 7 17 41 58 8.29 Embiid, PHI 6 3 46 49 8.17 Doncic, DAL 7 4 51 55 7.86 Covington, POR 6 9 38 47 7.83 Leonard, LAC 8 16 46 62 7.75 O'Neale, UTA 6 10 36 46 7.67 Butler, MIA 4 6 24 30 7.5 Middleton, MIL 6 9 36 45 7.5 Durant, BKN 7 4 47 51 7.29 Barrett, NY 5 4 32 36 7.2 Hachimura, WAS 5 5 31 36 7.2 James, LAL 6 7 36 43 7.17 Gibson, NY 5 16 19 35 7.0 Porter, DEN 7 8 39 47 6.71 Holiday, MIL 6 13 27 40 6.67 Davis, LAL 5 7 26 33 6.6 ___ ASSISTS PER GAME G AST AVG Westbrook, WAS 5 59 11.8 Doncic, DAL 7 72 10.3 Lillard, POR 6 61 10.2 Young, ATL 7 70 10.0 Simmons, PHI 7 63 9.0 Harden, BKN 6 53 8.8 Conley, UTA 5 43 8.6 Morant, MEM 5 41 8.2 Paul, PHO 7 57 8.1 Holiday, MIL 6 48 8.0 James, LAL 6 48 8.0 Butler, MIA 4 28 7.0 Antetokounmpo, MIL 6 39 6.5 Smart, BOS 5 30 6.0 Morris, DEN 7 41 5.9 Mitchell, UTA 5 28 5.6 Booker, PHO 7 38 5.4 Campazzo, DEN 7 37 5.3 George, LAC 8 42 5.3 Rose, NY 5 25 5.0 Tatum, BOS 5 23 4.6 Rondo, LAC 8 36 4.5 Leonard, LAC 8 35 4.4 Adebayo, MIA 4 17 4.3 Jokic, DEN 7 30 4.3 McCollum, POR 6 26 4.3 Beal, WAS 5 21 4.2 Irving, BKN 7 28 4.0 Randle, NY 5 20 4.0 Bogdanovic, ATL 7 26 3.7 ___ STEALS PER GAME G STL AVG Anderson, MEM 5 14 2.8 Leonard, LAC 8 17 2.13 Campazzo, DEN 7 12 1.71 Simmons, PHI 7 12 1.71 Harden, BKN 6 10 1.67 Gibson, NY 5 8 1.6 Bridges, PHO 7 11 1.57 Covington, POR 6 9 1.5 Holiday, MIL 6 9 1.5 James, LAL 6 9 1.5 O'Neale, UTA 6 9 1.5 Harris, PHI 7 10 1.43 Morris, DEN 7 10 1.43 Brooks, MEM 5 7 1.4 Smith, WAS 5 7 1.4 Batum, LAC 8 11 1.38 Bogdanovic, ATL 7 9 1.29 Doncic, DAL 7 9 1.29 Durant, BKN 7 9 1.29 Green, PHI 7 9 1.29 Porzingis, DAL 7 9 1.29 Thybulle, PHI 7 9 1.29 Adebayo, MIA 4 5 1.25 Butler, MIA 4 5 1.25 Fournier, BOS 5 6 1.2 Mitchell, UTA 5 6 1.2 Tatum, BOS 5 6 1.2 Antetokounmpo, MIL 6 7 1.17 Bogdanovic, UTA 6 7 1.17 Embiid, PHI 6 7 1.17 BLOCKS PER GAME G BLK AVG Gobert, UTA 6 18 3.0 Durant, BKN 7 14 2.0 Gafford, WAS 5 10 2.0 Capela, ATL 7 12 1.71 Davis, LAL 5 8 1.6 Tatum, BOS 5 8 1.6 Thybulle, PHI 7 10 1.43 Favors, UTA 6 8 1.33 Claxton, BKN 7 9 1.29 Huerter, ATL 7 9 1.29 Jackson, MEM 5 6 1.2 Thompson, BOS 5 6 1.2 Nurkic, POR 6 7 1.17 Green, PHI 7 8 1.14 Antetokounmpo, MIL 6 6 1.0 Covington, POR 6 6 1.0 Embiid, PHI 6 6 1.0 Gibson, NY 5 5 1.0 Jokic, DEN 7 7 1.0 Lopez, MIL 6 6 1.0 Payne, PHO 7 7 1.0 Powell, POR 6 6 1.0 Leonard, LAC 8 7 0.88 Bridges, PHO 7 6 0.86 Crowder, PHO 7 6 0.86 Simmons, PHI 7 6 0.86 Harden, BKN 6 5 0.83 Gasol, LAL 5 4 0.8 Lopez, WAS 5 4 0.8 Melton, MEM 5 4 0.8